Toyboi Set To Release His First Two Singles Under Supernova Records
Over the last couple of weeks, social media has been buzzing with videos of a young Ghanaian rapper ToyBoi. The Rapper who raps in English, Twi and Ga is an Osu based musician who burst unto the music scene after videos of him free-styling went viral on social media with his Bar4Bar freestyle video series and getting endorsements from some industry personnels.
ToyBoi has over the period won a lot of admirers and good amount of followers to his credit. Music consumers ever then have continually requested and longed to hear a song from the artiste.
Well news reaching us indicates that ToyBoi has been signed to SUPERNOVA RECORDS ,a new Accra based Record Label that specialize in Talents management and music production .
ToyBoi would be dropping his first two singles under SUPERNOVA RECORDS, the two songs titled "Love Me" produced by Zodiac and "Adoley" produced by Possigee are set to drop on Wednesday,12 July,2017. All i can say is just put your head up and relax cause after watching him rap in his Bar4Bar freestyles, I can confidently say the songs would definitely make waves after they are dropped .
