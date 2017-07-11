TOP STORIES
STX deal has failed but we shall build TWO Abuja type cities in Accra and in the Western Region. I know you won't believe me !!!By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Lil Win not matured Actor as Agya Koo – Bill Asamoah
Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah has described Agya Koo as a more matured actor than the sensational Lil Win.
According to Bill, Agya Koo has a more professional approach on set than LilWin, and would prefer to work with Agya Koo than Lilwin.
Bill explained that Agya Koo was a seasoned actor who had command over his lines unlike LilWin, who he described as an underdog, who was more uncensored and would say anything just for the giggles on set.
He also told reporters that directors found it difficult controlling LilWin on set due to his off-script antics.
The father of three revealed that he was ready to make any necessary correction if he saw fit because he has been in the industry longer than Lilwin and believes the actor needed to grow before he could compare himself to Agya Koo.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News