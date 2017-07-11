TOP STORIES
I don't have any beef with Medikal – Fancy Gaddam
Mujahid Ahmed Bello known in showbiz circles as Fancy Gaddam says he has no beef with Medikal whom he beat at the recent Ghana Music Award.
The New Artist Award he picked up at the recently held VGMAs
Fancy Gaddam said although Medikal and all the other artistes nominated for the New Artiste of the Year Award deserved the award, he really worked hard for it and won it with the help of his fans.
He said the track with Medikal was recorded before the VGMAs but as a result of the brouhaha surrounding the award, they both decided to release the track to prove to their fans that there was no beef between them.
He also revelade that although the tradition of his hometown requires everyone to remain chaste before marriage, he is not a virgin even though he is single.
He revealed this and more on the ‘Let’s Talk Entertainment’ Show with Doreen Avio adding his ‘Total Cheat’ track talks about chastity before marriage.
“I am a ladies man but I don’t take advantage of my female fans,” he said.
On his fashion sense, the Pride of the North said he likes anything that makes him look good for his fans especially his locks and diastema.
Fancy Gaddam's latest album features great acts such as Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Medikal. He also hopes to feature Shatta Wale in the near future.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |Susan Lamptey
