Poor people can be free if the rich ones are compassionate and mercyful.By: Kyei-Afrifa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
The New Kid on the Scene “New Guy” Out With New Single Titled “Holiday”
Day in Day Out, Young talents keeps popping up unto the music scene with the different styles.
One such Artist to come out of the basket this year is Abossey Okai fastest rising Afro Dancehall Artist “New Guy”. New Guy Real Name Addae Francis said in an interview that he discovered his music skills after he lost his grandmum so bitterly and pain engulf his entire body mind and soul. He started writing songs for her sweet grandmum and that was the beginning of what he calls greatness in the making.
New Guy said he has worked and under studied Acts like Gasmilla, Dannybeatz, Nii Funny ,Article Wan for a while now and he belief this is the time to start shining light on his career.
His New Single which features another upcoming act TNB MHILES is a master piece produced by Danny Beatz the Hit Maker. The new single titled holiday and he released this song for all Ghanaians especially those who enjoy holidaying.
He also said this song gave him the opportunity to express his thought on holidays in Ghana and he sees this as a stepping stone to go higher.
Check Out New Guy ft TNB Mhiles – Holiday Prod Danny Beatz Here: https://soundcloud.com/user-899000937/holiday
