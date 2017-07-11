TOP STORIES
Green Drinks Ghana To Sign Shatta Wale,Stonebwoy,Ebony or Guru As Brand Ambassador
Almost every major brand in Ghana has a brand ambassador.These companies sign popular artistes onto their brands to humanize their brand, increase their social reach and brand awareness.
In this light,Management of Green Drinks Ghana have indicated that, they will soon sign some Ghanaian artistes as their brand ambassadors.
Green Drinks Ghana is the first company in the whole of Africa to partner ‘Green cola’. Green Cola’ established brand in Europe with the mother company in Greece; is a coke with no sugar, no preservatives or any artificial sweetener.
At the press briefing to unveil ‘Green Cola’ as their maiden product in Ghana at their headquarters in Accra on Friday,the managing director of Green Drinks Ghana,Georgios Vogiatzakis who hails from Greece,anwering a question in line with whether they would sign some Ghanaian artistes as brand ambassadors delineated that:
“Yes,we hope to get like a brand ambassador here in Ghana…but we will definitely have to choose out of our favourite artistes ..My top favorite one is Shatta Wale and Ebony…we also have others in mind like Guru and Stonebwoy,”George noted
‘Green Cola' is sweetened by extracts from the stevia plant which is very common in Ghana.
Kindly watch excerpts of the press briefing in the video below!
