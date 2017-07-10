TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards 2017 Winners
It was a historic night when the first-ever Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards (REGDA) 2017 was held on Sunday at the National Theatre to honour dance professionals for their immense contribution to the art.
Among the winners during the night were Shidaa Cultural Troupe, Ezuntey Flex, Allo Dancers, Nelly, Ghana Boys (UK), Gasmilla and more. Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon School of Performing Arts, 1989 National Dance Championship winner choreographer Mr. Terry Bright Ofosu was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
There were breathtaking performances from Divinity Blazers, Worship in Motion, Agape Ministers, Shidaa Cultural Troupe, Allo Dancers, Fakta, Aces, Humble Stars, Black Code, Breaking Boys, Jerry 1, Team Alpha, and salsa duo Lumva & Beatrice.
The REGDA 2017 event was graced by key players in Ghana's arts & entertainment industry including Hon. Socrates Sarfo, Mr. Terry Bright Ofosu, Tinny, Gasmilla, Epixode, Lord Paper, Executives of the Ghana Dancers Association, representatives from HS Media, organisers of the upcoming Klassic National Dance Championship and more.
The main event was hosted by Kwesi Dope of SET TV and Nigeria's top dance instructor Ukalina Celine Opuwari, popularly known as UK while the red carpet event was hosted by the enchanting Dede Martey and Nelly. Again, DJ Asante held sway over the turntables to get guests in the groove.
Check the full list of winners out!
Overall Dance Group of the Year - 4 Bent
Best Male Dance Group - 4 Bent
Best Female Dance Group - Kyses Studios
Best Male Dancer - Ezuntey Flex
Best Female Dancer - Mama
Best Azonto Dance Group - One Ghana Dance Crew
Gospel Dance Group of the Year - The Throne Ministers
Best B-Boy - Lil Flip
Best Female Twerker - Nelly
Most Popular Dancer - Freshagidi
Discovery Dance Group of the Year - Breaking Boys Dance Crew
Traditional Dance Troupe of the Year - Shidaa Cultural Troupe
Contemporary Troupe of the Year - Tim Afrik
Afro-Latin Dance Instructor - Rosina
Best Afro-Latin Dance Couple - Hedon and Roxanne
Best Dance Video of the Year - 'Flavour' performed by Allo Dancers
Best Dance DJ - Cosby
Best Choreographer - Ezuntey Flex
Best Choreographed Music Video (Musicians & Dancers) - Nyedzilo by Edem ft. Reekado Banks
Best Celebrity Dancer - Gasmilla
International Afro-pop Dance Group of the Year - Ghana Boys (UK)
Best Dance Channel - AGE Channel, Dancetera TV
Lifetime Achievement Award - Terry Bright Ofosu
The Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards 2017 was powered by Flash Mob Ghana in collaboration with Ceejay Multimedia. Twellium Industrial Company's Rush Energy Drink was the title sponsor with support from Verna Water, Planet, OranPico, American Cola, Accra Mall Limited and Mr. Candy Ghana. It was also endorsed by the National Commission on Culture and Ghana Dancers Association (GHADA).
Flex Newspaper, Ice TV, WatsUp TV, SET TV, AGE Channel, Dancetera TV, Take 2 LIVE, Event Guide, GeorgeBritton.com, MonteOZ.com, GlammyNews.com, Enewsgh.com, Cypress Ghana, Blagogee.com, ShowbizPundit.com, EnterGhana.com, Sokoohemaa.com, Naa Soka, Rossey Media, Desiderata Entertainment, Loggy Entertainment, EOD Partners, Kolours GH, Chambers Promo GH and True West Media Consult are the official media partners of REGDA 2017.
Get interactive with the Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards 2017 on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: Ghana Dance Awards, #REGDA2017.
