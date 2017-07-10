TOP STORIES
Lil Win Ft Top Kay & Zack - Twedie (Blow) [Prod By Apya]
From the camp of Boss Nation Music comes this collaboration by Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win featuring manager Zack and Top Kay.
He titles this one Twedie (BLOW) with production credit going to Apya.
Lil Win who seems not to be giving up in music anytime soon just released his collaboration with the "Solo" hit-maker dubbed Akika Akika which is gradually becoming our favorite jam.
Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is currently in Germany for his Europe Tour and we believe "Twedie" here is an addition to the list of fun he has for us and the world at large.
If you ever doubted Lil Win as a wack MC, then listen to Twedie below because he is gradually becoming a godMC.
https://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/twedie-blow
