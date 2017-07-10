TOP STORIES
Worship Summit To Mark One Year Anniversary Of Danny Nettey Passing
Accra-10th July, 2017: July 15, 2017 marks one year of Danny Nettey’s departure to join his Maker. In commemoration of this, the first of an annual “Worship Summit” will be held on Friday 14 July, 2017 at 5:00pm at the main hall of the College of Physicians and Surgeons near Ridge Circle.
The theme for the event is “More than a song - A life of Worship” (“For me to live is Christ to die is gain”-Philippians 1:21).
Danny Nettey dedicated his life to worshiping his Maker. He inspired and blessed many, locally and abroad, with his worship. He has been described as one of the pioneers –“the Papa” -of Gospel music in Ghana. Danny Nettey’s dedication as well as his musical talent are widely acknowledged and left a lasting impact.
Mr Daniel Clottey, Danny‘s uncle, says “For Danny worship was “more than a song“ it was his whole life. His music and his life remain channels for bringing people to the saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. There couldn't therefore be a better way of remembering him.”
The summit is aimed at highlighting how true worship is a way of life, not just a musical performance.
Speakers at the event will include Danny's 'Pals' (his schoolmates at Accra Academy with whom he ministered from his early days), Pastor Abu Baku and Pastor Andy Yawson.
Song ministration and testimonies will be rendered by Pastor Helen Yawson,
Nii Okai, Patrick Masoperh, Calvis Hammond, Teddy Zaroe and Joycelyn Armah
All are invited to participate in this worship event in memory of Danny.
Attire is white.
