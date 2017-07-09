TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Nubunk Request: Black Pope Ft Terry Apala - Over You + Full Album
Award-winning artiste Black Pope has released an amazing body of work titled “Ala Owerri”.
The LP features Terry Apala, Jaywon, DJ Humility and Helen 9t and production from Young D, Mocore Beatz. The album was engineered by Indomoix and One Plus.
“Ala Owerri” has all it takes to be named the Nigerian album of the year; get it below!
DOWNLOAD VIA:
1. Via: itune
http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1245368509?ls=1&app=itunes
2. Via spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/30lSON8zJK20jm1Mw4WbLd
3. Via amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B072QTNQ2X/ref=dm_aw_dp_sp_bb_sfa
4. Via spinlet:
https://spinlet.com/music-and-genre-album/301550
5. https://www.7digital.com/artist/black-pope/release/ala-owerri-6527720?f=20%2C19%2C12%2C16%2C17%2C9%2C2
