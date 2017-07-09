modernghana logo

Nubunk Request: Black Pope Ft Terry Apala - Over You + Full Album

Prince Chuks
1 hour ago | New Release

Award-winning artiste Black Pope has released an amazing body of work titled “Ala Owerri”.

The LP features Terry Apala, Jaywon, DJ Humility and Helen 9t and production from Young D, Mocore Beatz. The album was engineered by Indomoix and One Plus.

“Ala Owerri” has all it takes to be named the Nigerian album of the year; get it below!

DOWNLOAD VIA:
1. Via: itune
http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1245368509?ls=1&app=itunes

2. Via spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/30lSON8zJK20jm1Mw4WbLd

3. Via amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B072QTNQ2X/ref=dm_aw_dp_sp_bb_sfa

4. Via spinlet:
https://spinlet.com/music-and-genre-album/301550

5. https://www.7digital.com/artist/black-pope/release/ala-owerri-6527720?f=20%2C19%2C12%2C16%2C17%2C9%2C2

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

