APlus signals political ambition with Constituency Chairman post
Musician and activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), APlus says his intention to be Chairman of the party is a stepping to greater heights in politics.
The comedian born Kwame Asare Obeng made known his resolve to vie for the chairmanship position of the NPP in the Gomoa Central Constituency via social media.
In reaction to questions on why he prefers to start his political career from a rather low rank as compared to most of his colleagues in the industry who mostly start contesting parliamentary seats, APlus said his bid is a springboard.
“I don’t think Constituency Chairman is small considering that you are in charge of a whole constituency. Also, winning an election for the party in that constituency will be every party's dream, besides one always has to start from somewhere,” he said.
He also hinted of his determination to contest the presidency of Ghana in some years to come.
“Eventually if I want to become the president of Ghana, but for now I want to be the Constituency Chairman, so long as we have life all other things shall follow.
"If there is life you keep dreaming and dreaming big, looking at opportunities and how to use it to help people, I even want to be the president of America,” he added jokingly.
When asked by MzGee if he would recommend that his colleagues in showbiz who want to venture politics start from the scratch, he said, “I don’t even want to tell people what to do, they live in their constituencies, they know their strengths in the constituencies. As for me, I want to work with the people from the grass root, I want to understand them, I know them”
APlus mentioned Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone as one of the industry persons who believes in his political ambition.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
