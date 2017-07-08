TOP STORIES
ONE WHO DOESN'T POSSESS ANYTHING,SHOULD BE GLAD THAT SHE/HE IS LIVING AND HEATHY
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
New Music: Dazzle X Razzy (@Razietim1)—‘You Care About It’ (Prod. by RexMadeIt)
It’s brand new! Dope Jam from this Fwesh new Artist Dazzle who's also one of the Famous Dj playing at Transcope Hotel Event Center.
He heard about this Lyrical Rapper Razzy an decided Featuring him on this Track titled “YOU CARE ABOUT IT”.
Razzy who's also the Ceo of R2zee Dynasty Didn’t mind giving out this Monster verse! The song is produced by our Legendary killer RexMadeIt and Mastered by Sparktakravt Sounds.
The Track carries a lot of Punchlines as far as Indigenous flow is concern.
Download and Listen!
UNTAGGED DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK
https://cloudup.com/files/ism0B2FBSbK/download
