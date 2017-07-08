modernghana logo

New Music: Dazzle X Razzy (@Razietim1)—‘You Care About It’ (Prod. by RexMadeIt)

54 minutes ago | Music News

It’s brand new! Dope Jam from this Fwesh new Artist Dazzle who's also one of the Famous Dj playing at Transcope Hotel Event Center.

He heard about this Lyrical Rapper Razzy an decided Featuring him on this Track titled “YOU CARE ABOUT IT”.

Razzy who's also the Ceo of R2zee Dynasty Didn’t mind giving out this Monster verse! The song is produced by our Legendary killer RexMadeIt and Mastered by Sparktakravt Sounds.

The Track carries a lot of Punchlines as far as Indigenous flow is concern.

Download and Listen!
