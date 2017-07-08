TOP STORIES
In very deed, if a proclamation were made that God had ceased to be, or was no longer holy and just, there are many who will consider it the best news ever.By: Bismark Omari Somuah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
MUSIC: Barz - Ajibole (Prod. Sikktunezz)
Fast Rising Upcomer BARZ after two previous debut efforts "Good love" ft. Chigul and the controversial single "Kilamiti", BARz seems to be bent on proving he's a force to reckon with, fresh from making a quite impressive appearance on Terry Tha Rapman's "Baby boy" (yall should check that out).
The Silent Music Company signed act is back!, this time with something different. An uptempo afrobeat sound, with a very relatable message, The song is titled "AJIBOLE". Do listen and share your thoughts in the comment section. Enjoy!
