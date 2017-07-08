modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
MUSIC: Barz - Ajibole (Prod. Sikktunezz)

Fast Rising Upcomer BARZ after two previous debut efforts "Good love" ft. Chigul and the controversial single "Kilamiti", BARz seems to be bent on proving he's a force to reckon with, fresh from making a quite impressive appearance on Terry Tha Rapman's "Baby boy" (yall should check that out).

The Silent Music Company signed act is back!, this time with something different. An uptempo afrobeat sound, with a very relatable message, The song is titled "AJIBOLE". Do listen and share your thoughts in the comment section. Enjoy!

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "AJIBIOLE" BY BARZ

https://my.notjustok.com/track/241208/barz-ajibole-prod-sikktunezz

DIRECT DOWNLOAD FOR "AJIBOLE" BY BARZ

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/241208

