Meet The Fattest Woman In Greater Accra Region
Many fat people are usually seen as lazy and can not do more activities as the slim people do. In a recent reality show organized by Atinka TV at the Atinka Media Village, a series of very fat women were gathered to enable them to showcase very fat women in marketplaces, here in Ghana.
Showcasegh.com in a recent recruit of the fattest of all women in the greater accra region, we spotted one of the contestants of the #DiAsa Reality Show to be aired on Atinka Tv.
Below are pictures of the fattest woman in Greater Accra Region;
“Di Asa” which is aimed at engaging plus sized market women in a dance competition will also educate the market women on how to live a healthy life as a plus sized woman.
The 13 –week competition will award a saloon car, a Kia mini truck (Abossey Okia Macho) and a tricycle (Aboboyaa) to the first, second and third winners respectively.
Delivering a speech on behalf of the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Samuel Amo Tobin, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Atinka Media Village, Elder Mathew Kojo Nkansah mentioned that “Di Asa” will give the contestants a sense of belonging and reduce inferiority complex among plus sized women.
He noted that “Di Asa” will also go a long way to check the weight of market women who due to their busy schedule do not visit the hospital frequently.
Elder Mathew Kojo Nkansah asked Ghanaians to expect more of such programmes from Atinka Media Village.
The “Di Asa” audition train kicks off on the 11th of July 2017 in Tamale and it’s expected to tour all major cities in the country.
