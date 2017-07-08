TOP STORIES
to whom much is given much is expertedBy: Nana Impraim
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Sutec Ft Chocdee - Covered (Prod By LeomiBeats)
Following the success of his raving single "Day1 niggas", ever blazing indigenous rapper Sutec gifts us this Leomi produced street anthem, Download and Enjoy!!
DOWNLOAD MP3: Sutec Ft Chocdee - Covered
DIRECT DL: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/240703
