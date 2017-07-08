modernghana logo

Sarkodie gave me my first opportunity - King Promise

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | General News

Ghanaian musician King Promise has paid glowing tribute to Sarkodie for giving him the opportunity to meet other great musicians like Killbeat and Fuse ODG through hip-life musician.

According to the "Double Trouble" hit maker, he met the CEO of "Sarkcess Music" Michael Owusu Addo better known as Sarkodie on the streets of Dzorwulu.

The singer, who said he was with his friend Kuvie, a music producer, when they saw Sarkodie and walked up to him parked along the street.

"We walked to him to tell him about the studio and the music that we do. Surprisingly, he got convinced with what we do and an hour later he climbed up the stairs with us," he told MzGee of Joy News.

King Promise said the 'Bra' hitmaker listened to some of the songs and liked them. From that moment, we have been a family and it has been magical.

King Promise has gone on to record hits like 'Oh yeah' which was produced by Killbeatz.

He disclosed that from there on he has moved from strength to strength promising his fans there is more to come.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |Nana Quami Larbi

