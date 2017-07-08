TOP STORIES
Leadership of GHAMRO is being lazy - Music producer
Manager and husband of Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has disagreed with Ghana Music Rights Organisation's (GHAMRO) decision to take royalties from churches for gospel musicians.
Mr. Kofi Donkor described the leadership of GHAMRO as "serious jokers" and lazy explaining that, the church is not the major problem.
He believes that they should stop the selling of pirated CDs of artistes and what people call 'selection' of artistes hits to people with not even a pesewa going to the musician.
“This is what they are supposed to fight for, the church is an easy target but not the easy way. They should think outside the box, the church is supposed to pay royalty but for now. It is a misplaced priority, those killing the industry are these people that I have mentioned, they are destroying the industry.”
According to him “if GHAMRO is serious and they really want to get the job done they should not think about the church but must go to the streets.
“I think you have to look at the killer first, the main killer is what you really have to fight first."
Mr Donkor also concerned that some musicians fail to protect their intellectual properties by distributing their music freely to people through social media.
When asked if he is part of the problem? He said, “Yes and No, I give it out for free but that does not mean I have given someone the power to sell it in traffic.”
“If I give a song out for free, it is clearly indicated that it is not for sale, even on the cd it is written boldly on it that it cannot be sold, but for promotion only.”
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Angelina Agyeiwaa Nti
