Expect my next track soon - George Jahraa
Renowned highlife musician, George Jahraa, who went missing from the music scene says he Ghanaians should expect to dance to his reinvented self soon.
The 'Driver Banza' hitmaker disclosed that although his health posed a challenge to his for some time, that is behind him now.
Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM Friday, he said his passion for music has not waned one time and he will hit the scene with a big bang soon.
“Something is in the pipeline. I will be back on the scene soon,” he promised.
Versatile George Jahraa revealed that his ‘Sradinam’ hit track was a personal experience about his girlfriend who loves meat.
For some time now, he has shied away from talking about the details about the song but has opened up about it.
He added that although the lady got really mad at him for using her personal life to compose a song, he later apologised to her.
Born in Tamale in the 1960s, Kwame Ekumfi-Ameyaw known in showbiz circles as George Jahraa schooled at Aburi in the Eastern region.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Susan Lamptey
