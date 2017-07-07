TOP STORIES
EMY AWARDS 2017: Ellen Hagan is “The Ultimate Woman of the Year”
Chief Executive of L’AINE Services Limited, Dr. Mrs Ellen Hagan has been adjudged the “Ultimate Woman of the Year” (Yaa Asantewaa) Award at the just ended EMY Awards 2017, which was held at Kempinski Hotel.
Dr. Mrs. hagan was the only woman honored out of 31 awards for men. She was honored for being "a woman of virtue; a trail blazer with tried and tested leadership qualities; a woman with a strong visible personal brand and evidence of impact on society and the nation at large” and as Chief Executive of the only ISO certified HR company in Ghana; the only HR Consultancy to have been listed in the Ghana Club 100 (ranked 50th and 34th in the Ghana Club 100 in 2011 and 2012 respectively). Her passion in the field of HR has propelled her to be an industry trailblazer and lead in innovating the world of work in Ghana. This is evident in her organization's achievement of industry firsts such as being the first Ghanaian company to produce management training videos using local Ghanaian actors, the first Ghanaian company to produce a world class HR magazine called the HR Focus, and the first Ghanaian company to organise an annual HR conference; dubbed the HR Focus Conference, that comprises of an HR Forum, Career Development Sessions and an Awards scheme to reward and recognise HR best practice. Additionally, she is the as co-founder of Ghana's first all-girls’ private boarding school, offering an enhanced Ghanaian and British curriculum, aimed at nurturing and guiding the leadership potential in girls.
Dr. Mrs. Hagan has won honors and awards for her outstanding works including CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year 2011, Vlisco Ambassador 2012, Best Entrepreneur 2012 by the Entrepreneurship Foundation of Ghana, International Star for Quality Award (Geneva)2012, Premier Brand Award 2014, and the Recruitment Company of the Year 2016 at the Ghana Oil & Gas Awards.
As part of her contribution to the corporate world, Dr. Hagan’s organization has trained and found employment for over 20,000 people and still counting. Furthermore, in her desire to see the youth function properly in the community and workplace, she provides mentoring and career counseling and guidance sessions, which have helped many to fulfill their career and life expectations and ambitions. Additionally, she established a not-for-profit entrepreneurship foundation, L’AINE Foundation, to help the youth move forward in their work life and open their eyes to entrepreneurship as an option other than formal office work.
As an entrepreneur, Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan's visibility, robust customer insights, segmentation, targeting and positioning have been strong in the areas of grooming and developing human capital, a strong HR brand equity and innovative HR consulting models. These have led her to be a highly respected Human Resources Practitioner in Ghana and a leading member of the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners, Ghana (IHRMP).
Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards Africa, organised by Exclusive Men’s Magazine, aims to recognise, celebrate and reward great men, who have excelled in their fields of endeavor.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
