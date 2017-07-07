TOP STORIES
Atinka TV Unveils Rib Cracking “Di Asa” Dance Show
Atinka Media Village on Friday launched its maiden Television reality Show dubbed, “Di Asa” at its premises at Avenor Junction in Accra.
“Di Asa” which is aimed at engaging plus sized market women in a dance competition will also educate the market women on how to live a healthy life as a plus sized woman.
The 13 –week competition will award a saloon car, a Kia mini truck (Abossey Okia Macho) and a tricycle (Aboboyaa) to the first, second and third winners respectively.
Delivering a speech on behalf of the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Samuel Amo Tobin, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Atinka Media Village, Elder Mathew Kojo Nkansah mentioned that “Di Asa” will give the contestants a sense of belonging and reduce inferiority complex among plus sized women.
He noted that “Di Asa” will also go a long way to check the weight of market women who due to their busy schedule do not visit the hospital frequently.
Elder Mathew Kojo Nkansah asked Ghanaians to expect more of such programmes from Atinka Media Village.
The “Di Asa” audition train kicks off on the 11th of July 2017 in Tamale and it’s expected to tour all major cities in the country.
The event saw performances from Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Paa Kwesi of Dobble fame and Fancy Gaddam.
The various centers and their corresponding dates are indicated below:
Tamale Central Market- 11th July
Takyiman Market- 13th July
Takoradi Market Circle- 18th July
Cape Coast- 20th July
Asafo Market- 25th July
Kumasi Central Market-26th July,
Kasoa Market – 30th July
Ashaiman Market 2nd August,
Madina Market- 9th August
Dome Market -16th August
Agbogloshie Market 21th August,
Mallam Atta Market – 30th August,
Kaneshie Market – 5th September and
Makola-13th September
