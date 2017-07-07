TOP STORIES
The inhalt of men must always be intact.By: Atwima Kwame (Du
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Sneaks Clothing Line Signs Rapper Keeny Ice as Ambassador.
Sneaks, a Ghanaian clothing line, on Monday 3rd July 2017 unveiled Barnabas Amu, popularly known as Keeny Ice as its brand ambassador.
The one-year ambassadorial contract was announced yesterday in the Volta regional capital, Ho where the CEO of Sneaks, Mr. Evans Kwesi Agyei explained that they decided to work with Keeny Ice because of his growing influence on the youth who are also their target market.
He also added that the 'Gankivi' crooner is a unique brand and the clothing his happy to partner his for this project.
Keeny Ice within the tenure as an Ambassador is expected to use his influence strategically to grab market for the product.
The signing was witnessed by the team from Sneaks, media partners and Keeny's team led by his brand manager, Jonilar.
Keeny Ice is signed on to Mo'shes Musik, released his debut, 'Move' featuring Kofi Kinaata this year and weeks ago released the much talked about Hip-hop jam, 'Gankivi' produced by Two Bars and mastered by Seshi.
Follow Sneaks on Instagram:@SneaksClothing & Facebook: Sneaks Clothing.
Interact with Keeny Ice on his social media platforms.
Facebook/Instagram/Twitter/YouTube:@KeenyIce
Check out his latest song on iTunes.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Music News