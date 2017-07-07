modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Sneaks Clothing Line Signs Rapper Keeny Ice as Ambassador.

Jonilar AR
35 minutes ago | Music News

Sneaks, a Ghanaian clothing line, on Monday 3rd July 2017 unveiled Barnabas Amu, popularly known as Keeny Ice as its brand ambassador.

The one-year ambassadorial contract was announced yesterday in the Volta regional capital, Ho where the CEO of Sneaks, Mr. Evans Kwesi Agyei explained that they decided to work with Keeny Ice because of his growing influence on the youth who are also their target market.

He also added that the 'Gankivi' crooner is a unique brand and the clothing his happy to partner his for this project.

Keeny Ice within the tenure as an Ambassador is expected to use his influence strategically to grab market for the product.

The signing was witnessed by the team from Sneaks, media partners and Keeny's team led by his brand manager, Jonilar.

Keeny Ice is signed on to Mo'shes Musik, released his debut, 'Move' featuring Kofi Kinaata this year and weeks ago released the much talked about Hip-hop jam, 'Gankivi' produced by Two Bars and mastered by Seshi.

