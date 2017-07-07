TOP STORIES
Desperate times call for desperate measuresBy: Francis Tawiah (Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
How the 'moonshine-tearjerker'debate prodded social media
Raging controversy between playwright, Chief Moomen and the Chair of the [email protected] Committee, over supposed arrears owned the former aftre he put up a play to herald Ghana's 60th Independence Anniversary celebrations, has got social media buzzing.
A frustrated Chief Moomen took to Facebook last week to vent deep feelings after he received only Ghs100,000 of the Ghs200,000 he charged for staging the "WogbÉ› jÉ›kÉ›" play, ahead of Ghana's Independence Anniversary.
However, on Wednesday, the Committee Chair, Ken Amankwah in a counter-post reacting to the claims said, the playwright was on a calculated mission to evoke public sympathy.
The to and fro arguments, got social media commentators active.
Read below, Mr. Amankwah's response to the playwright as well as Chief Moomen's reaction to that reaction:
Chairman of the [email protected] committee responds to Chieff Moomen . Ken Amankwah writes:
Chief Moomen, in a contrived tearjerker article on social media, claimed that Ghana 60 Years On Anniversary Committee owed him for his WogbeJeke musical performed sometime in March 2017.
What he failed to mention was his whopping budget of GHC3,355,000.00 that he delivered to the Committee. Admittedly, the budget was inclusive of Regional and International tours but even so, the local one night show of GHC213, 210 at the Banquet Hall in Accra was excessive!
And this was a budget the Committee had to look at and take a decision bearing in mind our own limited outlay of GHC20 million for the entire year long celebrations.
Chief Moomem was a young man in a hurry. Before we could examine the details in his budget, he had mounted the stage and the musical was performed without an agreed contract.
This was against the Committee’s well laid down procedures of agreed terms of engagement for all entertainment events.
Moomem’s budget and our annotated suggestions are set out in an appendix to this article.
But the moonshine of his presentation was the ruse that he had never been paid. Moomen received GHC100,000 in cash from the Chairman of our Events sub-committee as “mobilization” fee.
This was payment done by the Events Sub Committee Chairman without authority and he had since been reprimanded.
The GHC100,000 was half of Moomem’s local one night performance budget at the Banquet Hall of the State House. The Banquet Hall, and its expensive chillers that normally would cost GHC20,000 to hire was given gratis by Ghana 60 Years On Committee.
Chief Moomem called on me at my office in the Flagstaff House to demand final payment for his staged musical sometime in late April this year. Apparently, he had been to see the Events sub Committee Chairman on several occasions without success.
All that I asked him at our meeting was my signed contract with him. He looked vacant and confused. He claimed since the Events Sub Committee Chairman had paid him GHC100,000 mobilisation, he was under the impression the Committee had okayed his budget of GHC213,000.
I reminded him of our earlier discussions when he delivered his budget. There was the understanding that his budget was not a fait accompli. The Committee was entitled to sanitise and prune it down to reasonable amounts. He never came back for the budget hearing.
Then some few days ago, I started getting calls from Committee members, friends and family about how one Chief Moomem was traducing Ghana 60Years On Anniversary Committee for collapsing his business empire of one musical!
Well, Chief Moomem, you were even lucky to have been paid the GHC100,000. And you have contributed to the woes of the Events Sub Committee Chairman leading to his early exit from the Committee.
During [email protected], Prof. Martin Owusu, with the School of Performing Arts in Legon staged twelve classic plays at National Theatre – one play a month for the entire period of the Jubilee Year. His budget was GHCII7,648. My institutional memory has served me well at Ghana60 Years On Committee. Even with the highest inflationary index I don’t think one musical would cost GHC213,000 now!
Ghana60Years On is not debt-distressed. We have sufficient funds to launch events every month. And that is what we are doing. Witness our nationwide Brassband competition launch at Swedru, our Food Farms for Schools (Fofas)project in partnership with MOFA, our ongoing Jubilee durbars, our international debut in London, our near completion of contract agreement for a giant black American soul maestro to cap the celebrations in March next year, the school quiz competitions, the E Library projects, the 60,000 borehole projects with MTN and so and so on.
We are on course and no Moomem calumnies can stop us. It is rather unfortunate that his cheerleaders at some radio and TV stations were inveigled to carry his story without the hallowed journalistic canons of balance, accuracy and fairness. But we forgive, so let the celebrations continue!
Ken Amankwah
Chairman, Ghana60 Years On Anniversary Planning Committee
Chief Moomen responds to [email protected] committee chair:
Now that the Chairman of the committee has issued a response to my entreaties, I am now at liberty to put out the facts of the case. And I shall respond to his claims in greater detail.
1. He Claims our 213,000ghc budget to stage a WogbeJeke is whopping and excessive(The agreed amount was actually 200,000ghc). By whose standards? We produced a 2hr 30mins production with a cast and crew of 170 people. This was inclusive of all related production and technical costs- remunerations, rehearsals, sound, lights, set, props etc.
The only thing we were given is the venue (which is actually the Conference Center and not the Banquet Hall as he claims). Our remunerations budget alone was over 100,00ghc ( eg. @ an average of 500ghc*150 people= 75,000. @ 2000ghc to 5000ghc to directors of various units of the production= 35,000. Our technical costs averaging 20,000ghc and other costs like rehearsals, refreshment, transportation, props, costumes, etc averaging 20,000ghc.
I will usually have to spend about 150 to 160,000ghc on every production period. So 200,00ghc charge for WogbeJeke is in no way excessive. Sir did you know Umoja charges 50,000 dollars for a performance of about 30 people and you still have to pay for all their technical costs. If I’m even to pay my cast and crew what they reasonably deserve for all the work they put into this, 300,000ghc will be my rate.
2. He claims, “Chief Moomen is a young man in a hurry. Before we could examine the details of his budget, he had mounted the stage and the musical was performed without an agreed contract.” That is quite a curious claim. So on what basis was WogbeJeke advertised on radio, television, newspapers and social media as part of the official programme for the anniversary? On what basis were invitations sent out to people, including the Vice-President and Council of State, to come to the Conference Center on Friday 3rd March, 2017 at 6pm to watch the production?
On what basis was the first 100,000ghc given to me for the programme.? Yes I was not given a written contract, and I believe that no service provider for the anniversary celebrations was given one either. I , however, presented an invoice of 200,000ghc and a receipt covering the receipt of the first 100,000ghc.
3. He again claims, “But the moonshine of his presentation was the ruse that he had never been paid.” Now that is plainly not true. In my facebook post and in all my interviews I have always indicated that I was given half of the payment.
4. According to the Chairman, our budget is excessive because ten years ago, my own beloved lecturer Prof Martin Owusu put up plays for the 50th anniversary celebrations and didn’t charge that much. I won’t even bother to respond. It’s like walking into a boutique to buy a shirt and being told that it costs 200ghc only for you to claim that amount is excessive because you came to the shop ten years ago to buy a shirt that costs 20ghc.
5. He claims I was supposed to come for a budget hearing and I never turned up. That is also not true. I have availed myself to every single meeting that was required of me. Even after the performance, I have made several attempts to secure meetings. In fact, I have been to the seat of government these past months more than I have done in my entire life.
6. For the past four months I’ve been following up on this issue in what has been a really frustrating process. I have reached out to many people to intervene on our behalf with no results. My business indeed has been gravely affected. I finished my march shows with an amount of 56,000 to pay out which I have been trying to do. This debt has made it difficult for me to invest in my operations.
I canceled my show in April because of the debts and was at the verge of cancelling my July show too. My angst and frustrations are very real sir. I’m in no way out of the woods. You may not care, but please don’t describe my sentiments as “ a contrived tearjerker”.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News