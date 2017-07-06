modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Emulate beauty, style of BET Awards - Stonebwoy tells show organisers

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | General News

Ghana’s only representative at the just ended Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards says the country's showbiz industry should work hard to emulate the beauty and style of the US-based event.

Livingstone Etse Satekla better known as Stonebwoy is of the opinion that all the pump and pageantry in addition to the proper planning that BET Awards is characterised by can be equally achieved locally "if only we would work hard at it and change our attitudes as a people."

In an interview with Joy News’ Benedict Owusu in Houston, Texas, the newly married Dancehall act said, “I’ve been here [BET Awards] a number of times and witnessing it over again and what comes to mind is how they intentionally make it happen each time.

"It is well planned and coordinated with great execution and that’s one of the things I have learned. We have to work more on how we go about our show organisation to make it look like how we always the advanced countries do it with finesse."

He said a lot goes on behind the scene on the event date which involves a lot of hard work but believes it can be done in Ghana.

According to the multiple awards winning Dancehall artiste, all the glamour admired from afar when one watches the final production on TV is a result of hard work and deliberate planning.

The ‘Wogbejeke’ hitmaker was nominated for the second time alongside other African acts, in the Best International Act: Africa category at the just ended BET Awards.

He won it at the 2015 edition but lost this year to Wizkid of Nigeria.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Nana Akua

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Bond saga: Petitions will deepen investor confidence – Ayine to IFS

4 hours ago

'I Won't Proceed On Leave' – EC Fin. Dir.

4 hours ago

quot-img-1The task you left undone is the obstacle you will encounter tomorrow

By: Portable quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line