There are no female Dancehall artists in Ghana - Epixode
Ghanaian Dancehall act, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known in showbiz circles as Epixode says there are no female Dancehall artists in Ghana.
The ‘My Zimbabwean Girl’ hitmaker who was speaking in an interview with Joy Prime said although some Ghanaian female artists have the looks and style for the genre, they are not doing Dancehall.
“I don’t know of any female Dancehall artiste in Ghana. I only know of Afrobeat artiste in Ghana,” he said.
He added that compared to the likes of Spice and Lady Saw from Jamaica, what Ghanaian female artistes are doing can best be described as Afropop music.
Epixode also paid tribute to big acts like Samini, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale for their contribution to the Dancehall genre in Ghana.
The budding talent, however, lamented on issues bothering the music genre such as backbiting.
He said if industry players do not sit up to work on their problems then Ghanaian Dancehall music will not be able to rub shoulders with countries such as Nigeria.
The artist who is currently signed on to the Gbevu Music Group said rivalry in Dancehall should be kept on a business level.
Epixode has featured great acts such as Stonebwoy, Mr Eazi and EL on some of his recent tracks.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Susan Lamptey
