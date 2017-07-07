TOP STORIES
A beautiful woman is she who has a beautiful soul.By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
US-Based Ghanaian Singer Bafowaa To Conquer Ghana With Banku Dade Feat. D. CRYME
US based Ghanaian singer Bafowaa is set to conquer the Ghanaian music industry with her latest single.
The song Banku Dade features Tema based Twi pop records act D. Cryme produced by Skyboo music and mixed by Possigee.
Known in real life as Wendy Ekua Bafowaa Hanson, she is a native of Cape Coast in the central Region but currently resides in Kansas City Missouri.
Aside music, Bafowaa is a Cosmetologist and a model. With her unique n distinct voice she stands high in most of the song programs she attended in the States through her growing up. The love she has for music made her join the junior band and competed to enter into varsity band. She played violin, piano and the flute. And was also a varsity cheer leader.
With her unique voice and the blend of Twi and English, these elements makes Boafowaa different from the other female artistes in Ghana and she is optimistic that this song will give her the break through she needs.
Listen to the song below:
http://www.hulkshare.com/1tujxh8qfqts
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Audio Report