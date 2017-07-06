modernghana logo

Wiyaala To Perform At Timitar Festival In Morocco With Ahmed Soultan

Abdullai Isshak
1 hour ago | Music News

Friday 7th July sees Wiyaala take the stage with MTV Europe Award winning Moroccan musician Ahmed Soultan at the Timitar Festival in Agadir, Morocco.

Ahmed Soultan and Wiyaala will perform together the hit song “This Is Who I Am” on which they collaborated from Ahmed’s award winning 2016 album “Music Has No Boundaries” which also featured musical greats, Femi Kuti, George Clinton, Fred Wesley and Pee Wee Ellis.

Timatar features more than 40 artistes with an audience of 500,000 in attendance and is one of the premiere festivals on the African continent. The three day festival is defined by its special focus on Amazigh culture, a permanent theme of “signs and cultures” and lives up to this tag by including performances from traditional and modern Moroccan musicians alongside those of contemporary international artists.

After the festival, Wiyaala will return to the UK, where she is scheduled to perform at the Africa Utopia Festival at the South Bank Centre in London as well as touring festivals and venues throughout the UK in August and September with the GRRRL project.

