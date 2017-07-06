TOP STORIES
Chosen Yesuba Releases “Virtuous Christian Woman”
In recent years, some young Ghanaian music talents have released interesting songs that falls within the Contemporary Christian Music genre. Also known as urban gospel music, this trend is fast gaining grounds on the local music scenes.
Chosen YesuBa is one of these talents pushing hard to register Ghana on the global stage with his inspirational urban gospel songs and poetry pieces he performs as Spoken Word.
His new spoken word piece titled "Virtuous-Christian-Woman" is the first off his upcoming poetry album titled "Spiritual-Erection-Series".
He dropped his debut single titled "Go-Higherrr" in 2015 off his “One-God-Supremacy” album project.
In 2016, Chosen YesuBa released two singles titled "You're A Star" and "Spiritual Erections".
So far, he has performed in several senior high schools, Universities and churches across country.
Chosen YesuBa is however working on dropping his debut album titled "OneGodSupremacy" and another poetry album titled "Spiritual-Erection-Series".
“My mission is to be an agent of change, inspiration working to transform my generation with the word of God” he retorted.
He was born Listowell Acquaye, currently works as a Broadcast Journalist at TV3 Network Limited.
He doubles as a Poet, Singer and Rapper who is coming “Straight-from-the-vineyard” of God.
Watch out for more from the camp of Chosen YesuBa.
Download link: https://www.audiomack.com/song/chosen-yesuba/virtuous-christian-woman
Get Lyrics:
“VIRTUOUS CHRISTIAN WOMAN” BY CHOSEN YESUBA
Hahahahahahahaaa… Yeah, they laughed in deceit…
So the scriptures spoke about Jezebel and Delilah in a certain light
But also spoke about Esther and Ruth in a different light
But the most amazing light of all is HE that is the way the truth and the light
Without HIM you cannot see the father. Who are you before the King?
My name is Chosen YesuBa, Straight from the Vineyard
I am here talking about the Virtuous Christian Woman
“Favour is deceitful and beauty is vain but the woman that feareth the Lord she shall be praised.” Proverbs 31:30
THE VIRTUOUS CHRISTIAN WOMAN, WHO MAY FIND?
She’s not just a woman but an epitome of God’s love
Not an object of exploitation but a real definition of true love
She’s a true rib like Adam’s Eve not Jezebels greed that killed Ahab’s dream
She’s an Esther! Embodiment of Divine favour
Not a deceitful destroyer like Samson’s Delilah
She’s an impeccable spectacle of grace and shalom… peace
Praises of her beauty, resonates better than Israel’s Absalom
Her charm is Royalty, befitting quality for a Prince, I mean Prince charming
Her name is Loyalty, suitable suitor for a King and Samson, Solomon and David are not even a match
A VIRTUOUS CHRISTIAN WOMAN, WHO MAY FIND?
I am talking about the woman whose life spells hope, peace, inspiration, uprightness and holiness
And not the woman that stirs lust, confusion, evil distraction, sexual seduction and self righteousness
A VIRTUOUS CHRISTIAN WOMAN, WHO MAY FIND?
A woman adorned with modesty whose worth cannot be gauged by an expensive perfume, shoes, cars, academic qualification or even the tight stretched dresses that accentuates the vital statistics of her figure
A VIRTUOUS CHRISTIAN WOMAN, WHO MAY FIND?
But she is the one whose delight is in the Lord and professes daily;
The Joy of the Lord is my Strength!
A VIRTUOUS CHRISTIAN WOMAN, WHO MAY FIND?
She’s not a player but a faithful and true lover
Worships in Spirit and in Truth but not just a punctual churchgoer
The righteous disciple who draws the lost and backslidden souls to the father
A VIRTUOUS CHRISTIAN WOMAN, WHO MAY FIND?
She’s obviously a refreshing spectacle
A wonderful artwork of God’s miracle
A soul perfectly made without a wrinkle
You are a true friend
Loving and caring towards your companions
One highly desired and loved
And in all circumstances, you are the bonding element,
The true key to success, this is the virtuous Christian woman
Member of the women’s fellowship, a Dedicated Chorister,
Prayer Warrior, Chief Usher, Youth Leader, Pews and Chairs Cleaner,
Bible Study Coordinator, Sunday school teacher
O’ woman! Indeed…
A VIRTUOUS CHRISTIAN WOMAN, WHO MAY FIND?
Adlibs…..
Are you the one sent from above?
The one the scriptures talked about?
Are you the one we’re looking for?
Show yourself my Christian woman
You are a virtuoso, virtuoso, virtuoso
© Written By: Chosen YesuBa
