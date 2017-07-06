TOP STORIES
Actor Drowns At Accra Beach
Ghanaian stage actor, Obed Nii Armah, otherwise called Ronny Nii Armah, got drowned when he went swimming at the Laboma Beach near La Pleasure Beach in Accra on the Republic holiday, July 3, 2017.
Ronny, known for his roles in Scribe Productions such as 'This Family Is Not For Sale Season 1 & 2 and 'I Want To Sue God', died just a week after burying his late mother.
The actor was swimming with some friends when he encountered difficulties and went under the rough waters.
He died shortly after he was pulled from the water.
“We are very heart broken. We really had plans of doing lots of projects together. Well. All we can say is, God knows best. May his good soul rest well. We have lost such a talent! Hmmm,” Kobina Ansah, CEO for Scribe Productions, confirmed his death to Ghanaweb.com.
Until the unfortunate death, Ronny was a level 300 student at University of Cape Coast pursuing Basic Education.
