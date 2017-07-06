TOP STORIES
Meet The Hosts: Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards 2017
The much-anticipated Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards 2017 main event, takes place this Sunday at the National Theatre and the hosts for the big night have been announced by organisers.
The award ceremony which will celebrate and honour professionals in the country's dance industry will have Kwesi Dope and Ukalina, affectionately called UK, as main event hosts while Dede Eunice Martey and Nelly hosts the red carpet event.
The red carpet event will start at 7.00pm and end at 8.00pm prompt. It will be immediately followed by the main event.
And now, meet your hosts for the big night...
KWESI DOPE
Kwesi Dope, real name Kwesi Darko Williams is a TV Presenter on Spyderlee Entertainment TV (SET TV). Currently, he hosts the biggest mid-morning show 'THE BRUNCH' which airs simultaneously on FNN. As an entertainer, he started off as a rapper, and became a dancer, a DJ and now a force to reckon with - when it comes to MCing and presenting. Haven hosted the likes of Sarkodie, Kojo Nkansah Lil Win, Afro Moses, Turbulence, Ramsey Noah and others, his techniques in interviewing and street-themed hosting has earned him accolades as the "Raw" and "Comic " Host. He attended Aggrey Memorial School in Cape coast and proceeded to Accra Polytechnic, now Accra Technical University where he graduated with a Second Class Upper in Marketing. He has been a Club MC, Hype Man and also hosted the Nominees Jam of the Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards 2017 held on Friday, June 9 at the Accra Mall.
UK
UK, real name Ukalina Celine Opuwari is our co-host for the main event. She is a versatile dancer/performer. She is also a certified Latin dance instructor from Nigeria. She competed in the Season 1 & 2 of Nigeria's first family dance TV show called Maltina Dance All. UK is the Head of Presentation and Dance Instructor at Society for Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN). She is a presenter of 'Dance and Learn' show on Wazobia Max.
DEDE EUNICE MARTEY
Dede Eunice Martey is a 26 year old lady who is passionate about her dreams - she tries her best to deliver when she sets her mind on something. She is the host for a kids TV program which is running on GhOne TV called the BAMBINI SHOW. She is a photo model and an upcoming actress. Dede holds a degree in Human Resource Management from the Methodist University College, Ghana (Dansoman campus). She believes in people, their potentials and she believes no one has the right to judge others because we all have a past and we all battle with different challenges which does not make us lucky in life sometimes. She is a strong and determined hardworking young woman who is trying to make something better out of her life. She looks up to Oprah Winfrey because she has a very strong personality and has been able to inspire, empower and hold her head up high amidst all the hurdles she had to overcome in her life. She aspires to be a better person than the person she was yesterday - to empower other people and to be an inspiration to them as well. She also want to be that independent career woman she has always wanted to be. Just stay focused,work hard pray often and trust God for unimaginable miracles. God bless you all.
NELLY
Nelly is the CEO of Kyses. She is a graduate of the University of Education-Winneba. She loves to dance, read and sing. She has been choreographing the 'Girl Talk' concert since its inception. She has also choreographed for the annual Milo Marathon, Nestle Ghana, just to mention a few. She has worked with almost all the top musicians in Ghana and Nigeria. She was part of the Vodafone Icons maiden edition - with the group Kyses. Nelly is a feminist - she is all about empowering young girls.
About the Event
Tickets are selling for Ghc30 (economy), Ghc50 (regular), Ghc80 (VIP) and Ghc100 (VVIP). Ticket sale points include the Silverbird Cinemas (in Accra Mall and Westhills Mall), Airport Shell, Baatsonaa Total, as well as Frankies and Koala in Osu.
The Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards 2017 is powered by Flash Mob Ghana in collaboration with Ceejay Multimedia. Twellium Industrial Company's Rush Energy Drink is the title sponsor. It is also supported by Verna Water, Planet, OranPico, American Cola, Accra Mall Limited, Motorola, Mr. Candy Ghana and West Coast Beverages. It has also been endorsed by the National Commission on Culture and Ghana Dancers Association.
Flex Newspaper, Ice TV, WatsUp TV, SET TV, AGE Channel, Dancetera TV, Jolly TV, Take 2 LIVE, Event Guide, GeorgeBritton.com, MonteOZ.com, GlammyNews.com, Enewsgh.com, Cypress Ghana, Blagogee.com, ShowbizPundit.com, EnterGhana.com, Sokoohemaa.com, Naa Soka, Rossey Media, Desiderata Entertainment, Loggy Entertainment, EOD Partners, Supreme Africa Radio, Spread Ghana, Kolours GH, Chambers Promo GH and True West Media Consult are the official media partners of REGDA 2017.
Get interactive with the Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards 2017 on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: Ghana Dance Awards, #REGDA2017. For sponsorship opportunities, VIP tickets and more information, call 0240-384473, 0249-634772, 0271-147601, 0244-916102 or email: [email protected] .
