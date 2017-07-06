TOP STORIES
Hide not your talents, they for use were made. What is a sundial in the shade?-Benjamin FranklinBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Beyoncé sends back Kim Kardashian's baby gifts for newborn twins
Jay Z and Beyoncé’s newborn twins are sure to be showered with gifts, but the Lemonade singer has reportedly sent back one set of presents already.
The 35-year-old is rumoured to have rejected the goodies sent by Kim Kardashian after she gave birth, giving them away to hospital staff instead.
A source told Heat magazine, ‘Kim sent one of her KKW contouring kits, in a gold box, worth $150,000.’
‘She thought that, because they weren’t even out yet, Bey would love it. She also sent about $10k worth of clothes for Blue from her and Kanye’s sold-out children’s fashion line and she’d had some pieces specially tailored for the infants.’
‘She thought that, because they weren’t even out yet, Bey would love it. She also sent about $10k worth of clothes for Blue from her and Kanye’s sold-out children’s fashion line and she’d had some pieces specially tailored for the infants.’
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News