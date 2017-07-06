modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Beyoncé sends back Kim Kardashian's baby gifts for newborn twins

msn.com
1 hour ago | General News

Jay Z and Beyoncé’s newborn twins are sure to be showered with gifts, but the Lemonade singer has reportedly sent back one set of presents already.

The 35-year-old is rumoured to have rejected the goodies sent by Kim Kardashian after she gave birth, giving them away to hospital staff instead.

A source told Heat magazine, ‘Kim sent one of her KKW contouring kits, in a gold box, worth $150,000.’

‘She thought that, because they weren’t even out yet, Bey would love it. She also sent about $10k worth of clothes for Blue from her and Kanye’s sold-out children’s fashion line and she’d had some pieces specially tailored for the infants.’

‘She thought that, because they weren’t even out yet, Bey would love it. She also sent about $10k worth of clothes for Blue from her and Kanye’s sold-out children’s fashion line and she’d had some pieces specially tailored for the infants.’

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

‘Dirty’ Fuel: BOST MD Clearing ‘Laughable’ – IMANI

29 minutes ago

Latest updates on Gregory Afoko trial

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Hide not your talents, they for use were made. What is a sundial in the shade?-Benjamin Franklin

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line