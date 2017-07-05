TOP STORIES
The proof of any destination is validated by the processBy: Achonu, Uchenna Nnam
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Second Lady Tours Model School In China
The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has paid a working visit to a model school in China with a view to replicating their successes in Ghana.
The visit, which took place on the sidelines of the four day official state visit by the Vice President, H.E Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was to the Beijing Jingyuan Primary School, one of the most prestigious schools in Beijing, the capital of China.
The school is looking at grooming the next generation of responsible citizens and world leaders; focusing not only on teaching the tradition and history of the Chinese people to help them have a better understanding of who they are but also teaching the younger generation fundamental principles of living a happy and fulfilled life.
Among other accolades, the kindergarten is widely acknowledged as one of the nation’s finest. The primary school students have won the first prize for synthesis ability in Shjingshan District for many years, while the junior middle school students have won first place in the Entrance Examination to high school for six years. The students have since gone on to famous universities.
After lengthy interactions between the staff of the school and a guided tour of the facilities, Mrs Samira Bawumia was invited to try her hands at Chinese calligraphy; she drew the first two letters in the spelling of China, C and H in Chinese calligraphy to loud applause. She was later presented with a traditional Chinese calligraphy scroll describing Ghana as the Golden Beach. The scroll recounted the old friendship between Ghana and the Chinese people and the hope of strengthening the bond.
In brief remarks to the media, the Second Lady promised to pass on the knowledge acquired to the appropriate authorities in Ghana in order to enable the country draw lessons from the successes this model school.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News