Chika Ike Offers Educational Support
Popular Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has gained admission to do her masters at Harvard Business School, one of the world's prestigious institutions of higher education.
The beautiful lady is arguably the first Nigerian actress to achieve such a feat.
She took to social media to announce her admission on Monday, and said she was rejected for four years.
On Tuesday, she also revealed her interest to help anyone who needs educational support.
“I finally got accepted into Harvard Business School for my masters. After trying for 5 years and being rejected. Yes ! The prestigious Ivy League University… Yippee….I'm super excited….The good part is it's an executive study so I can work (as an actress, TV host, and CEO) and school…I started business at age 17 and I've been doing this solely on self-knowledge and instincts, I think it's time to horn my business skills from the mother of all business schools so I can have a sustainable company. …. God is awesome, he has done so much for me, looking at all my achievements so far. His grace has been with me all through. Doors that people said will never open, opened for my sake ….May He give you a blessing that looks like a lie such that people will question your blessings because of its magnitude. May your enemies be confused and in awe of your blessings. May He give you reasons to smile as you rise in style and in glory. God is no respecter of man and doesn't care how anyone feels about your blessings. My story so far has truly been his divine Grace…… one advice …Never ever give up,” she said on Instagram.
The Harvard Business School is a graduate business school of Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. The school offers a large full-time MBA programme, doctoral programmes, HBX and many executive education programmes.
It owns Harvard Business Publishing which publishes business books, leadership articles, online management tools for corporate learning, case studies and the monthly Harvard Business Review.
It is readily not known if any Nigerian actress had already studied at the school.
Meanwhile, news of Chika Ike's admission went viral on Monday with many Africans congratulating her.
“Thank you all for the love and congratulatory messages, I truly appreciate it…you’re next in line for a testimony….God bless you. In the spirit of my Harvard celebration, it was laid on my heart to give to someone in need of educational support. I'll like to randomly pick someone who needs educational support ….could be payment of fees or anything pertaining education. Let me know what you need it for…. please be honest,” she said Tuesday morning.
By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
