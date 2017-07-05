modernghana logo

Online Surgeon Writes: Kumi Guitar's 'Problem'; Great Song Sang By The Wrong Artiste

Razzonline.com
45 minutes ago | General News

When the PRO of Zylofon Media,Sammy Flex,braodcasted highlife song, ‘Problem'’(Mberma Time) on watsapp,i thought it was a voice over announcing the unveiling of Zylofon Media's newest artistes,Joyce Blessing and Obibini.

But much to my Chagrin,it was a song sang by the first artiste to be signed to the label;Kumi Guitar.Immediately I started playing the song, frankly, I became totally startled by the lyrical content .

Produced by Linkin Beatz and delivered in a mid tempo highlife vein, the overrated Guitar, talks about ladies being over dependent on men whilst pointing to them that the people who are to take care of them should be their parents.

After listening to the song,i realized that the potential award winning ’Problem’ had a consequential problem— Oh yes,It was sang by the wrong artiste.Kumi Guitar’s awful vocal ability doesn’t coincide with the punctilious lyrics.

As a highlife musician(Guitar), I never felt anything nearer to highlife in Guitar’s voice.I think perhaps Okuraseni Samuel could've done much probity to such a song.

I’m not trying to lobby for Okuraseni Samuel,but as a plausible Online News Surgeon,i have always catechized the criteria in which Zylofon Media used in signing Kumi Guitar because he doesn't deserve the signing at all.

Though the truth is mostly bitter, candidly, the kind of highlife artiste Zylofon Media wanted is in Okuraseni Samuel.

At the time when music enthusiasts became fed-up with Hiplife which was dominated by rap,multiple award winning music group; R2Bees rejuvenated Hiplife music with Okuraseni Samuel’s style of singing—thats when they produced ‘Odo’.

I know Sammy Flex wouldn’t be chirpy but trading Overrated Guitar as soon as possible for Okuraseni Samuel who has showbiz appeal and sings much better wouldn’t be bad at all.

I have managed Okuraseni Samuel before and trust me,that guy is a beast of a musician.Mark Okraku Mantey can also attest to that fact.

Kindly Listen to the 'Problem' below and be the judge

https://soundcloud.com/user-607839978/kumi-guitar-problem-mberma-time-prod-by-linkin-beatz

