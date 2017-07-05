TOP STORIES
Kojo Pecules Sends Warning To Sarkodie,Guru,Others In ‘My time’
Newest hiplife artiste,Kojo Pecules has announced his presence in the music scene with a song titled “My Time’
‘My Time ‘ chronicles the struggles and hustles Pecules has endured over the years and how that has nurtured him to overcome what ever challenges that may come his way.Its also portrays his readiness in the music scene
“I have really passed through pain and hard times…now that I have the opportunity, am going to show the likes of Sarkodie,Guru,Omar Sterling,EL ,Flowking Stone etc that the real hiplife artiste has arrived…just listen to ‘My Time’ and you will know what am talking about..am ready to take over the scene”.Pecules bragged in an exclusive interview with razz online.com
The Joemax Entertainment signed artiste,quickly added that,he has great respect for all the rappers.According to him,Sarkodie and Guru are some of his favorite artistes.
Known in real life as Prince Godwin Ackon,Kojo Pecules who hails from Takoradi in the Western Region is also noted for songs like “Nipa” and “Ma Yenka Mbom”.
Apart from ‘My Time’ that features and produced by Nature,Pecules is also set to release to his creditNimpa,Ma yenka Mbom and My time produced by Nature.
Kindly watch ‘my Time’ in the video below!
