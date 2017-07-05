TOP STORIES
If we do things as God wants us to do,a church will not be in debt.Because God does not tell us to do what we cannot do.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Audio + Video: Fada Chinenye - 'K'anyi Kele Ya' || @Pactum_Records, @Ghana_Mustgo
Abuja based Rev. Father and record label owner Rev. Fr. John Chinenye Oluoma A.K.A Fada Chinenye has officially announced the release of his new single titled 'K'anyi Keleya' and also the release of his debut album titled 'His Presence'.
Fada Chinenye who is a Catholic Priest of the Arch Diocese of Abuja and also a Gospel Artiste/Song Writer said 'K'anyi Keleya' is the first single from the soon to be released 'His Presence' album, which will be officially released at a special event in Abuja, Nigeria.
'K'anyi Keleya' is one of the hit tracks in the album and it was produced by Dannyjoes Beats.
Fada Chinenye is the CEO Pactum Records.
DOWNLOAD
Watch video below;
'His Presence' will officially be released to fans at a special launching on Sunday, July 16, 2017
@ Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, NIGERIA
Red Carpet: 4:00pm
Funds realized from the Launching will be used to build a World Class ‘Digi analogue’ studio with State of the Art equipment in Abuja. The studio will aid the teeming number of talented youths in their quest for music career, as well as serving other needs.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Audio Report