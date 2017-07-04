TOP STORIES
The poorest man on earth is the richest man on earth.
It's a big cheat for guys to pee easily - MzVee
Ghanaian Afropop artiste, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda better known in showbiz circles as MzVee says it’s a big cheat for guys to pee easily.
The 'Daavi' hitmaker said this in an interview on the Hitz Gallery show with Dr Pounds adding she would love to pee as a guy.
“I have shows outside Accra and every time I’m going with my team, the boys find it very easy on the journey because if they want to pee, the bus just stops,” MzVee said.
The BET nominee also talked about her ‘Dance Calypso’ collabo with Lyrikal from Trinidad and Tobago.
The track was taken from her recently released 'Daavi' album.
According to her, the song stands out amongst all her collaborations with other artistes so far although she loves all her collabos as learns different lessons every time.
MzVee who is currently signed on to Lynxx Entertainment has three albums to her credit.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Susan Lamptey
