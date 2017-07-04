TOP STORIES
Life is the constant struggle between doing that which is easy and doing that which is right.By: Waab Abunu Khabur
Reloaded Corporate Wednesday to take place at Accra City Hotel
The July edition of the biggest corporate networking event in Ghana, CORPORATE WEDNESDAY is set to give its patrons a wonderful experience on the 26th July, 2017 at the Accra City Hotel.
Tipped to be a roller-coaster for its patrons, the event through its lined-up activities will also create the atmosphere for healthy competition, lucky dips and knowledge sharing by experienced and successful industry players.
The July 26 edition at the Accra City Hotel promises to be a rejuvenating event as there will be a special interactive session on ‘MAXIMIZING RETURNS ON INVESTMENTS IN RECORD TIME.’
There will also be surprise giveaways and quality entertainment: spoken word, music by Trigmatic and the Afrobeats Band, buffet, cocktails and lots of drinks.
Corporate Wednesday is a global brand that provides the most conducive environment for NETWORKING among members of the corporate community in an UNWINDING fashion as outstanding CEOs and corporate personalities get honoured every month.
Outstanding CEOs and personalities honoured so far include The Chief Executive Officer of the UBA Bank, Abiola Bawuah (Mrs) as the CORPORATE WEDNESDAY CEO of the month, April, Outgoing Country Diretor for UNAIDS, Girmay Haile as the CORPORATE WEDNESDAY CEO of the month May and Phoenix Insurance Managing Director, Sony Heward-Mills as the CORPORATE WEDNESDAY Personality of the month May.
The event is usaully graced by high-profile executives and CEOs from the banking, oil and gas and the creative arts industry.
General Manager for Corporate Wednesday, Gladys Osei Owiredu disclosed that Corporate Wednesday has partnered the Kokrokoo Charity Foundation, founded by ace radio Presenter, Kwame Sefa Kayi to support with fundraising during the event and purchase one complete baby incubator as its contribution towards a good course, adding that the event on 26th July will give opportunities for participants to interact with senior business executives (CEO's) and find valuable ways to expand ones' knowledge, create partnerships and meet potential new clients.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
