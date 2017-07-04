TOP STORIES

The Biggest Ghanaian Event Returns To London!
London, UK - Its back, bigger and better! The Akwaaba Group will once again stage the most anticipated event of the year! Ghana Party In The Park, scheduled to take place on Saturday 15th July, at popular North London Trent Park, is set to be the biggest one yet.
The annual event attracts thousands of attendees every year from across UK & Europe and has rapidly become the biggest family outdoor affair in the country. The 2016 occasion saw ‘Skin tight’ singer Mr Eazi and ‘Kontrol’ producer & artist grace the stage and Ghanaian heavy-weight rapper Sarkodie surprised his fans with melodies of his hits including ‘Adonai’ .
Ghana Party In The Park is set to be an exhilarating affair filled with exciting performances from some of UK and Ghana’s most prevalent artists. This year confirmed artist include hitmaker duo Kwamz & Flava, the golden boy Kojo Funds, Afrobeats DJ turned Artist Afro B & Grime Rapper Don-E plus many more.
Commenting on the event, the Event Coordinator of The Akwaaba Group, Mr. Dennis Tawiah, “This year Ghana celebrated 60 years of Independence so it was imperative that this was incorporated in this year’s edition of Ghana Party in The Park. Our event is an opportunity to highlight Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and other traditional attributes. Annually we have thousands of patrons from across globe attending the event and we continue to deliver year after year but this edition holds extra sentimental value to us.”
Activities to take place on the day will include Arts and Craft Exhibition, Cultural Troupe Dancing, Durbar of Chiefs, Live Band Music, Fashion Show, Face Painting, Bouncy Castles, Food, Drinks, Product Sales, Dance Competition and Aqua Bubble. To add to the excitement will be surprise performances from top musicians from Ghana and the United Kingdom.
Ghana Party In The Park 2017 is proudly sponsored by World Remit, Senditoo, Klm & Unity Link. Abn Tv and Radio and Voice newspaper are the official media partners for Ghana Party In The Park 2017
Tickets are available from
http://ghanapartyinthepark.eventbrite.com
https://shoobs.com/events/17649/ghana-party-in-the-park-2017 .
