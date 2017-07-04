TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Tidal Rave: Get Ready To Live Out Ur Dreams On 29th July, 2017
For the past 5 years, EchoHouse has redefined beach parties and changed howvacation parties are done. Tidal Rave, the event of the long vacation season has now grown to become Ghana’s biggest beach event.
Over the years, it has found a way to give exciting experiences that people all over the world tell as exhilarating tales.
To the ones who have been waiting to cross an unforgettable road trip, beach party and a concert off their bucket list, be super excited, because the wait is over now. To the ones who have been dreaming of an experience of a lifetime, 29th July, will be the day the Echo party fairy appears in real life to make your dreams come through.
Tidal Rave has over the years, offered not only fun but an experience that gets inked in one’s heart and it gets better thisJuly.This year we want to give you an event that will make you ‘Live Out Ur Dreams’ at a beach party like you have never done before. The dream cruise from the Accra Mall to the venue will have you pinching yourself in trying to decipher reality from fantasy.
To the ones who have dreamt of LOUD unending music from speakers and the aroma of food mingling in the sweet breezeof Kokrobite; the ones who just want to reunite with friends and create indelible memories;on 29th July,your dreams will come to life.
The concert hasan interesting roster of artistes who will make night life at the beach worth your while. And if it is music,the crème de la crème of DJs just knows how to string you along with hit after hit. Save the date; find a date and Live Out Ur Dreams.
