If we cannot build and defend the good name of our ancesters under no circumstances should our acts or omissions amount to tarnishing what has been left for us.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Music:Zed Ay Kay - Deliverance ft. Singlet
Barely a month after releasing his classy Highlife single ‘Two Guitars’, fast rising star Zed Ay Kay has once again teamed up with highly rated producer, Wei Ye Oteng and Takoradi’ sensation, Singlet to serve up another potential club banger, ‘Deliverance’.
This is yet another song from his forthcoming ”VERSATILITY” album. On ‘Deliverance’, Zed Ay Kay catches most of his fans off guard with his Fante rap, punctuated with his regular pidgin style. Those who know Zed Ay Kay however will not be entirely surprised as half of his parentage is from Shama in the Western region.
Not only is ‘Deliverance’ set to be a banger, it is also the new term, with gentlemen offering ‘deliverance’ to ladies up and down the country.
Download, listen and share your thoughts.
