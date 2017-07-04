modernghana logo

Music: Shavi - Lerato Ft. Tony Paperz, Rx | @Shavi_Za

M.A.D Entertainment presents Shavi with his studio effort - "LERATO" meaning "Loves". Lerato speaks to an age old story of boy meets girl. Their love for each other is so strong, they prepared to do anything to be together. As they say "love conquers all".

Accompanied by Tony Paperz on the Chorus and RX bringing the catchy rap flow, it's one i'm sure the music gods will be pleased with.

Shavana Mushwana - Shavi whose a House music producer / Dj from Limpopo in South Africa is the new breed of house music in South Africa currently. His an Engineering student who also is very passionate about his music.

The ability to translate emotion to music is the one thing only a true artist can achieve. Shavi's music evokes emotions to listener,which is a rear trate in music these days.

His Journey into music production started as mere curiosity in understanding how to use different production software, and slowly became his new addiction.

After building up this courage to allow people listen to his material, their positive reaction gave him the courage he needed to pursue his career as a producer and DJ. Shavi is presently singed to M.A.D entertainment (My Afrkan Dream Entertainment).

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shavi_za [@shavi_za]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shavi_za [@shavi_za]

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/239030/by/1i9_7zNml~

