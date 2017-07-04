TOP STORIES
Medikal, Strongman, Eno, Lil Shaker & Cabum team up for "Bakaji" song
The music industry will in few days time witness a new joint from these talented rappers.
Titled Bakaji, this collaboration features Medikal, Strongman, Eno, Lil Shaker & Cabum and is hosted by Sarkcess official DJ Mensah.
In "Bakaji", Lil Shaker nailed the hook with words of motivation, while Strongman, Eno, Medikal and Cabum prove to us they are indeed "Bakaji" rappers.
After listening to the song, it will be difficult for one to judge who is a beast on a beat. Will it be Eno, Medikal, Strongman or Cabum?
According to the untouchable DJ Mensah, both the audio and video for #Bakaji is ready and will have the audio available to the public this Wednesday, July 5th, whiles the Lex McCarthy directed video officially drops next week
After spicing up our playlist with the Volume 5 of his Street Is Listening compilation, we just cant wait for "Bakaji"
Production credit goes to King Of Accra.
