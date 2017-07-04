TOP STORIES
Stop Poverty in the 3rd World Countries. It's NEVER A GOOD GAME!!By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Accra Celebrates Grill & BBQ Festival
The culture of grill and barbecue is not foreign to Ghana and Africa. This culture has existed for decades and almost everyone, young and old alike, have stood by a roadside grill to buy their favorite 'kebab' (chichinga), guinea fowl, chicken and other varieties of grill. Indeed the love of grill has undoubtedly become an integral part of the Ghanaian cuisine.
Golden Apple Marketing in partnership with 6am Playhaus Accra, presents the maiden edition of the Accra grill and barbecue festival (Feast of Flavors), on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August, 2017 at the La TENTE DC 10 Restaurant, opposite Marina Mall in Accra.
The Grill and barbecue Festival celebrates the diversity of cuisines and cultures present in Ghana. Restaurants, hotels and brands associated with the food and drink sectors will showcase their speciality and expertise to the public. With admission, attendees can sample from the various tasting tents and also buy small portions of the Grills and assorted drink offerings.
Following the success of the Grill and BBQ Festival in other African countries, Golden Apple Marketing Solutions and her partners are poised to bring Ghanaians the celebration of the very best grills and barbecue Accra has to offer. It will be the first of its kind in Accra and the biggest yet.
Attendees will enjoy two (2) fun-filled days for the entire family from 10 am till 8pmeach day. There will be fine dining offerings as well as barbecues, burgers & grills,the best water brands , fresh juices, beer, wine and spirits. There will also be healthy fresh food options, desserts and grilling demonstrations by top chefs.
The little ones will not be left out as there will be a special Kiddie's Corner with minders. It will feature face-painting, bouncing castles, a swimming pool and other assorted toys to keep the children busy whilst parents have fun with good music, grills, assorted drinks and recreational games for adults.
The Accra Grill and Barbecue Festival 2017 promises to be a fun-filled family outdoor event with lots of excitement and memorabilia. Visit www.accragrillandbbqfestival.com for details on how to be a part of this experience.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News