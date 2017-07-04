TOP STORIES
The only way for evil to prevail in society is for good men to sit unconcerned By: [email protected]By: Thoma Edison
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Dxd X Kaka "Move To The Vibe" Prod By Pharfar
Ghanaian afrobeats star, DXD joins forces with Denmark's big leaguer Kaka on this song titled "move 2 da vibe". Off the 15:00 EP. This is definitely a jam for the Summer and the ladies especially.
