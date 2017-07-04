TOP STORIES
IT'S TOO LATE TO CRY WHEN THE HEAD IS OFFBy: Marie Mboyo
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Richy Rymz Premieres New Video, 'Everything Gy3’
Pheonix Records signee Richy Rymz have raised the bar and have set a standard for himself with this new music he calls ' Everything Gy3',shot and directed by Banitchi Design.
The hiplife artiste who became the talk of town after his mind blowing performance at the just ended Nima Sallahfest is obviously one of the most talented young artistes in Ghana with unique talent and an eye-opening approach to music.
According to Richy, the song 'Everything Gy3' talks about the fact that people should always believe in themselves that no matter the circumstances they might find themselves in,they should always know everything will be okay(Gy3) .
Song mixed and mastered by Abochi.
Watch video below and get familiar with Richy Rymz
