modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Richy Rymz Premieres New Video, 'Everything Gy3’

Gh LinksTV
23 minutes ago | New Release

Pheonix Records signee Richy Rymz have raised the bar and have set a standard for himself with this new music he calls ' Everything Gy3',shot and directed by Banitchi Design.

The hiplife artiste who became the talk of town after his mind blowing performance at the just ended Nima Sallahfest is obviously one of the most talented young artistes in Ghana with unique talent and an eye-opening approach to music.

According to Richy, the song 'Everything Gy3' talks about the fact that people should always believe in themselves that no matter the circumstances they might find themselves in,they should always know everything will be okay(Gy3) .

Song mixed and mastered by Abochi.
Watch video below and get familiar with Richy Rymz

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More New Release

TOP STORIES

Senior citizens urged to support government

3 hours ago

Rescuers search for 14 missing in Ghana illegal mine collapse

5 hours ago

quot-img-1IT'S TOO LATE TO CRY WHEN THE HEAD IS OFF

By: Marie Mboyo quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line