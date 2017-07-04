TOP STORIES
Maleek Berry And I Have Good Chemistry—Efya
Ghanaian songstress, Efya says she relishes any opportunity she gets to work with British born Nigerian producer, Maleek Berry. An elated Efya made the revelation to 3MusicFlava hosts, Official Kwame and Chris Kata on Friday.
Maleek Berry who is associated with WizKids’, StarBoy Entertainment has worked with the dynamic, Efya, on a number of pet and hit projects in Nigeria and beyond. He produced her recent hit single, Until the dawn.
“Working with Maleek Berry is so exciting, I mean we have a couple of songs together so it was fun for me. We did the song somewhere in January in Nigeria which was very exciting.” She said.
“He himself was excited about the kind of vibe we produce so it was very different for me and different for me.”
