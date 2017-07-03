TOP STORIES
Hundreds take advantage of Joy FM Beauty and Bridal Fair extension
Hundreds of couples, seeking to walk down the aisle soon, and shopper, in general, are taking advantage of the one extension to this year’s Joy FM Beauty and Bridal Fair.
The fair at the Accra International Conference Centre was scheduled to end on Sunday, July 2 after it started on Thursday, June 29.
Organisers, by popular demand and Monday being a holiday, have extended the event to satisfy customers.
Patrons have been trooping the venue in their numbers to buy various items needed for their wedding.
Charles Narh, of the Events department at The Multimedia Group explained to JoyNews that, “It’s been an exciting four days so far. We had various activities engage patrons who have been come to the fair.
"We are now offering five days of the Joy FM Beauty and Bridal Fair to our patrons and our listeners who now have the opportunity to come [to the fair] for an extra day.”
The Fair, which has become a one-stop-shop for all things bridal and beauty, has been running for the last 14 years. The four-day event provided everything wedding on display at one venue at affordable prices.
Perfect and trendy wedding gowns, wedding cakes, photography, handmade accessories, travel, jewellery, wedding event planners, make-up and everything one needs to crown their day with perfection have been exhibited at the venue between 8 am and 8 pm on each day.
Some of the key highlights of this year’s fair included;
Baby and Toddler Fair:
This is a major feature of the fair this year, provided the perfect opportunity for parents, expectant mothers, newlyweds and guardians to get under a single roof for all children’s clothing, nursery furniture, maternity wear and baby care options amongst others.
Patrons got the opportunity to explore a wide range of products and services relating to mother care.
The Marriage Seminar:
Another integral part of the fair this year, again, was the Marriage Seminar which came off on Saturday, July 1.
The seminar brought together seasoned marriage counsellors and well-informed speakers who educated and counselled prospective couples as well as married couples on marriage related issues.
It was one of the biggest attractions of the fair and it featured several counsellors including Rev. Dr. Samuel Kisseadoo and Rev. Catherine Onwioduokit.
Some of the topics that were treated included; Learning, growing and adjusting together, Respect for each other, Choosing your battles wisely, and With sex, aim for quality over quantity.
The Fashion Show:
The Marriage Seminar was followed by a Fashion Show that saw the display of the most exquisite gowns, tailored suits and other ceremonial wear paired with amazing bouquets, shoes, accessories and more.
The apparels were assembled from exhibitors and sponsors at the fair. Models wore these apparels on the runway to give the widest array of options for patrons to find their perfect look.
As usual, the Fashion Show was another major attraction to the fair this year.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)
