Photos: Zylofon Media ventures into movies; signs 5 actors
Fast growing entertainment and media outfit, Zylofon Media, has revealed its intentions of venturing into movie productions.
In line with this intention, the company has unveiled five actors they say will spearhead and help them achieve that dream.
The five - James Gardiner, Bibi Bright, Toosweet Annan, Zynnell Zuh and Benedicta Gafah were unveiled at a ceremony at the Zylofon Media headquarters in Accra last Friday. All but Benedicta Gafah attended the event.
Prior to unveiling the five, the company had also signed five musicians - Kumi Guitar, Becca, Stonebwoy, Joyce Blessing and Obibini - to Zylofon Music wing of the company.
Samuel Atuobi Baah, Head of Communications at Zylofon Media told the press that the signing of the five actors is in line with company’s theme of pursuing an agenda of “creative arts made in Ghana.”
He added that they are targeting all aspects of the creative arts industry.
The ambassadors, who have signed a three-year deal with the company, are going to help Zylofon Media achieve their agenda of producing movies.
Revealing that they now own the franchise to the Ghana Movie Awards, Mr Baah said, “As people who have a franchise for a particular award scheme, the best you can do is to contribute in that sector.
"We cannot run a movie award when we don’t have anything doing with movies. So, it is our plan that we put out our own movies on the market.”
The five, he noted, “are going to play the role as our movie stars as well as our ambassadors when it comes to Zylofon movies.
"The stars, as much as they can also do their individual works; we are going to handle their management and give them roles both in Ghana and outside Ghana. They will also be producing Zylofon movies.”
