Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Corporate Wednesday Hangout On July 26
The most anticipated business entertainment event, Corporate Wednesday, is slated for Wednesday, July 26 at the Accra City Hotel, according to organisers.
The July edition of the event which will witness live performance from Trigmatic is expected to bring together individuals from at least 400 companies in Ghana to party and network after work.
According to the organisers, guests will be treated to good performance from Trigmatic and the Afrobeat Band. Food and drinks for the night will be provided by the organisers. The event will start at 7:00pm.
Since its institution, the Corporate Wednesday event has honoured some outstanding CEOs and personalities such as the CEO of the UBA Bank, Abiola Bawuah, as the Corporate Wednesday CEO of the month of April, Outgoing Country Diretor for UNAIDS, Girmay Haile, as the Corporate Wednesday CEO of the month of May, and Phoenix Insurance Managing Director, Sony Heward-Mills, as the Corporate Wednesday personality of the month of May.
The event is usaully graced by high-profile executives and CEOs from the banking, oil and gas and the creative arts industry.
The General Manager for Corporate Wednesday, Gladys Osei Owiredu, disclosed that Corporate Wednesday has partnered the Kokrokoo Charity Foundation, founded by ace radio presenter, Kwame Sefa Kayi, to use the event to raise funds to support the foundation.
The fund will be used to purchase one complete baby incubator as its contribution towards a good cause.
