i want nothing:I need nothing,I have everything because I posess faith.I dont need money, money needs me , without me , money is uselessBy: Dennis Adjei-Sarpong
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
George Jahraa, Others To Tour US In Sept
Some selected Ghanaian highlife musicians, led by George Jahraa and his band, Hakadunia Squad, will this September embark on a tour to the United States of America to treat Ghanaian and US music fans to thrilling highlife songs.
The tour which is being organised by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of West African Movies Inc., Francis Okyere, will feature some selected cultural groups and seasoned highlife stars such as Yaw Labito, Emmanuel Baffoe Anokye, among many others.
The tour is being organised to promote and market Ghanaian highlife music to the outside world and help to raise funds to assist some needy institutions in the country.
Do you have a story for publication?
