modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

George Jahraa, Others To Tour US In Sept

Daily Guide
23 minutes ago | General News
George Jahraa
George Jahraa

Some selected Ghanaian highlife musicians, led by George Jahraa and his band, Hakadunia Squad, will this September embark on a tour to the United States of America to treat Ghanaian and US music fans to thrilling highlife songs.

The tour which is being organised by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of West African Movies Inc., Francis Okyere, will feature some selected cultural groups and seasoned highlife stars such as Yaw Labito, Emmanuel Baffoe Anokye, among many others.

The tour is being organised to promote and market Ghanaian highlife music to the outside world and help to raise funds to assist some needy institutions in the country.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Let's Support Nana Addo's Government To Succeed

2 hours ago

A Plus For NPP Chairmanship Position

2 hours ago

quot-img-1i want nothing:I need nothing,I have everything because I posess faith.I dont need money, money needs me , without me , money is useless

By: Dennis Adjei-Sarpong quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line