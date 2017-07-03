TOP STORIES
God is a God of possibilities. Man sees disabilities in others while God sees abilities. You can do all things only through God.By: Robinson Uche Nwachu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Stars Ready For Despite Fun Games Today
Big names in Ghana's big music industry and finest filmmakers will this afternoon face off in a football match with a team of broadcast journalists, DJs, news editors and radio presenters from UTV, Peace FM, Okay FM, Hello FM and Neat FM at the 2017 Despite Group Fun Games at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Adwoa Smart, Lil Win, Akrobetu, Agya Koo, Funny Face, Boy Salinko, Bismark The Joke, Baba Spirit and other popular faces from the showbiz fraternity will take over the football pitch to entertain thousands of fans.
At the 2016 Despite Group Fun Games last year, the stars received a thunderous welcome from spectators when they stormed the football pitch dressed in sky-blue jerseys.
Although the filmmakers were the favourite of spectators at the packed stadium, Despite XI won by three goals to one.
The ecstatic atmosphere which enveloped last year's fun games is expected to be repeated this afternoon as celebrated musicians like Wutah, SP Kofi Sarpong, Patience Nyarko, Joyce Blessing, Flowking Stone, Nii Funny, Article Wan, Keche, Ebony, Choirmaster, K K Fosu, Opesie Esther, Akatakyie and many others have all confirmed they would be there.
Today's game is to climax a mega blood donation exercise which was organised by the Despite Group on Saturday July 1, with support from the National Blood Service and the Ministry of Health.
As early as 3:00am, prospective donors who had travelled to Accra from several parts of the country had formed a long and winding queue at the compound of the Police Training School at Tesano.
The turnout was massive to an extent that prospective blood donors had to be begged to return home because more donors had turned up than the organisers could accommodate.
